Spirit Wear Store

Spirit Wear UGLY SWEATER item
Spirit Wear UGLY SWEATER
$50

School Colors Edition!
XS-2XL

Spirit Wear ZIP Hoodie - Dark Mode item
Spirit Wear ZIP Hoodie - Dark Mode
$45

New! Black on black ZIPPER hoodie Independent Trading Heavyweight. unisex sizes XS-XL

Spirit Wear Totebag item
Spirit Wear Totebag
$20

There's a pocket inside! Heavy 10 oz cotton, long handles, Made in USA.

Spirit Wear License Plate Frame item
Spirit Wear License Plate Frame
$10

Plastic License Plate Frame

Spirit Wear Black PJ Pants item
Spirit Wear Black PJ Pants
$40

New Black Plaid PJs Flannel

Spirit Wear Light Mode Hoodie item
Spirit Wear Light Mode Hoodie
$45

New white on black hoodie Independent Trading Heavyweight

Spirit Wear Dark Mode Hoodie item
Spirit Wear Dark Mode Hoodie
$45

New black on black hoodie Independent Trading Heavyweight

Spirit Wear Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Spirit Wear Crewneck Sweatshirt
$30

New black crewneck - Independent Trading Midweight

Spirit Wear Black T-shirt item
Spirit Wear Black T-shirt
$15

New black tee

Spirit Wear Beanie item
Spirit Wear Beanie
$10

Brrrr - you need this Navy Beanie with stitched logo

Spirit Wear Jersey item
Spirit Wear Jersey
$10

Heavy weight long sleeve. Boxy fit - runs big.
Sizes L, XL only

Add a donation for Orchestra Parents Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!