Bay Ridge Tote Bag

The perfect accessory for anyone who loves Bay Ridge! The gusseted cotton canvas tote measures 10.5" x 14" x 5". Pick-up: If you'd prefer to pick-up your tote bag from our office, please note that we will be in touch with you to schedule a pick-up at our office at 482 80 Street, 2 Fl. Office hours: M-F. 9-5PM Shipping: Note that your tote will take up to 7 days to ship and will be sent standard delivery through USPS.

The perfect accessory for anyone who loves Bay Ridge! The gusseted cotton canvas tote measures 10.5" x 14" x 5". Pick-up: If you'd prefer to pick-up your tote bag from our office, please note that we will be in touch with you to schedule a pick-up at our office at 482 80 Street, 2 Fl. Office hours: M-F. 9-5PM Shipping: Note that your tote will take up to 7 days to ship and will be sent standard delivery through USPS.

More details...