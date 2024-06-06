2024 Community Day

Add a donation for Dr James Still Historic Office Site Association Inc
$
Community Day Participating Vendor
$25
Each Community Day participating vendor will be allocated a 10’x10’ space. Vendors must provide their own table, chairs and canopy tent. Vendors are permitted to sell their products. Wifi connection, electrical connection and running water will not be provided; please plan and adjust your vendor set up needs accordingly.
Each Community Day participating vendor will be allocated a 10’x10’ space. Vendors must provide their own table, chairs and canopy tent. Vendors are permitted to sell their products. Wifi connection, electrical connection and running water will not be provided; please plan and adjust your vendor set up needs accordingly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!