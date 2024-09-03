Under the Trees: Let's Get LOST!

Get lost OUTSIDE for an all ages show featuring 4 DJs spinning one-hour sets of underground house, latin house, jackin' house, and tech house! (6–10pm OUTSIDE access, all ages)
INSIDE Access (10pm–2am Only) 21+
$15
Get lost INSIDE for a 21+ show featuring two stages! One stage will have 4 DJs spinning underground melodic techno, progressive house, and techno.
The second stage has 4 DJs playing bass house, drum & bass, and techno! (10pm–2am, 21+ only, INSIDE access)
VIP: INSIDE & OUTSIDE Access (6pm–2am) 21+
$20
Get LOST INSIDE and OUTSIDE (21+ combo ticket)! Join us as we watch the sunset OUTSIDE, then move INSIDE for an insane continuation at the same location! (This ticket can only be used by ages 21+)
