About this event
Ticket for one guest to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala celebrating 15 years of artistic excellence and community impact. Includes cocktail reception, dinner, live music, art show, and silent auction. For Special Seating Requests contact [email protected]
Full table for 8 guests.
Includes 1 ticket to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, recognition on the event slideshow, and acknowledgment in season printed programs.
Includes 2 tickets to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, special recognition during the evening, premium logo placement on the event slideshow, and acknowledgment in season printed programs and NCA/SCCO events throughout the year.
Includes 4 tickets to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, supports marketing and promotion of NCA and SCCO programs throughout the season, and includes logo placement on promotional materials, event signage and slideshow, acknowledgment in season printed programs, and recognition at NCA and SCCO events throughout the year.
Includes 4 tickets to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, supports the education programs of Nesin Cultural Arts and the Sullivan County Chamber Orchestra throughout the season, and includes logo placement on event signage and slideshow, acknowledgment in season printed programs, and recognition at NCA and SCCO events throughout the year.
Includes 8 tickets to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, special recognition during the evening, premium logo placement on the event slideshow, and acknowledgment in season printed programs and NCA/SCCO events throughout the year.
Includes 8 tickets to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, prominent logo placement on the event slideshow, acknowledgment in season printed programs, recognition during welcome remarks at the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, and logo placement at NCA/SCCO events throughout the season.
Includes 8 tickets full table to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, supports community outreach programs of Nesin Cultural Arts and the Sullivan County Chamber Orchestra throughout the season, and includes logo placement on event signage and slideshow, acknowledgment in season printed programs, and recognition at NCA and SCCO events throughout the year.
Additional gifts help sustain the work of Nesin Cultural Arts and the Sullivan County Chamber Orchestra.
Donors will be recognized in season printed programs.
Donors will be recognized in season printed programs.
Suggested giving levels:
Friend – $100
Patron – $250
Encore – $500
This giving opportunity does not include event admission unless purchased separately.
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