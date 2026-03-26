Nesin Cultural Arts Inc

Hosted by

Nesin Cultural Arts Inc

About this event

15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala

888 Resorts World Dr

Monticello, NY 12701, USA

Individual Tickets
$150

Ticket for one guest to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala celebrating 15 years of artistic excellence and community impact. Includes cocktail reception, dinner, live music, art show, and silent auction. For Special Seating Requests contact [email protected]

Full Table Discount
$1,100

Full table for 8 guests.

Virtuoso Patron
$1,000

Includes 1 ticket to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, recognition on the event slideshow, and acknowledgment in season printed programs.

Maestro Benefactor
$1,500

Includes 2 tickets to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, special recognition during the evening, premium logo placement on the event slideshow, and acknowledgment in season printed programs and NCA/SCCO events throughout the year.

Marketing Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 4 tickets to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, supports marketing and promotion of NCA and SCCO programs throughout the season, and includes logo placement on promotional materials, event signage and slideshow, acknowledgment in season printed programs, and recognition at NCA and SCCO events throughout the year.

Education Program Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 4 tickets to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, supports the education programs of Nesin Cultural Arts and the Sullivan County Chamber Orchestra throughout the season, and includes logo placement on event signage and slideshow, acknowledgment in season printed programs, and recognition at NCA and SCCO events throughout the year.

Gala Social Hour Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 8 tickets to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, special recognition during the evening, premium logo placement on the event slideshow, and acknowledgment in season printed programs and NCA/SCCO events throughout the year.

Gala Live Music Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 8 tickets to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, prominent logo placement on the event slideshow, acknowledgment in season printed programs, recognition during welcome remarks at the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, and logo placement at NCA/SCCO events throughout the season.

SCCO/Community Outreach Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 8 tickets full table to the 15th Anniversary Arts & Music Gala, supports community outreach programs of Nesin Cultural Arts and the Sullivan County Chamber Orchestra throughout the season, and includes logo placement on event signage and slideshow, acknowledgment in season printed programs, and recognition at NCA and SCCO events throughout the year.

Other Gift opportunities
Pay what you can

Additional gifts help sustain the work of Nesin Cultural Arts and the Sullivan County Chamber Orchestra.

Donors will be recognized in season printed programs.

Donors will be recognized in season printed programs.


Suggested giving levels:


Friend – $100

Patron – $250

Encore – $500


This giving opportunity does not include event admission unless purchased separately.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!