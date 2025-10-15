eventClosed

15th Anniversary Fundraising Auction

auction.pickupLocation

130 W Lachapelle, San Antonio, TX 78204, USA

Handmade Glass Art from Garcia Glass
$200

Original hand-blown art glass vase from Garcia Art Glass in San Antonio

2 Night Stay at Casa Artista in Lavaca Historic Neighborhood
$250

https://www.staylevelup.com/property/vibrantlocationartistichomedowntownkingbed?adults=1

Discover the charm of Casa Artista, a vibrant, art-filled escape in San Antonio’s historic Lavaca neighborhood. Designed by renowned glass artist Gini Garcia, this colorful 2-bedroom home offers a stylish stay with a spacious kitchen, smart TVs, laundry, and outdoor dining. After a day exploring town, then come home to comfort, creativity, and unique handmade decor. Perfect for a relaxing getaway, girls’ trip, or unforgettable city escape!

Considered the jewel of the Lavaca neighborhood, this historic home was meticulously restored by renowned Southtown glass artist Gini Garcia of Garcia Art Glass, as her private residence. Mi Casa del Artista, has an abundance of Color & Whimsy with Surprises at every turn.

Discover

Ceramic Hand
$10

Handmade ceramic hand, Approximately 6" tall.

Handmade Ceramic Pot
$25

Handmade Ceramic Bowl
$20

Handmade Ceramic Dish
$18

Handmade Ceramic Dish
$20

Handmade Ceramic Bowl
$25

Handmade Ceramic Serving Platter
$25

Handmade Ceramic Zipper Mug
$23

Handmade Ceramic Zipper Mug 2
$23

Handmade Ceramic Mug
$23

Custom Solid Acacia Coffee Table
$350

This beautiful coffee table was built by one of our community members with a slab of Acacia wood from Africa.

8 Tube Neon Acrylic Paint set from Herweck's
$22.50

$25 Gift Card from Herweck's Art Supplies
$12.50

$150 Jerry's Artarama Gift Certificate
$75

Must be used at the San Antonio Store in a single visit, so plan your trip accordingly!

$50 Woodcraft Gift Certificate
$25

Delta Router Shaper
$30

Delta Router Shaper model 35-405 12000 rpm Router. A good entry level router for the woodshop.

Delta Tablesaw
$50

Delta 1.5HP Tablesaw. A great starting core tool to any woodshop. Includes zero clearance blade insert and Unifence.

WoodRiver #5-1/2 Bench Hand Plane - Jack Plane - V3
$150

The WoodRiver® V3 No. 5-1/2 Bench Hand Plane is a jack plane slightly larger and heavier than the No. 5—ideal when you need more heft to get through challenging grain or more blade width for edge planing thick lumber. Generally considered an all-purpose plane, the No. 5-1/2 can perform many of the smoothing tasks of smaller planes and jointing tasks of larger planes.

Handtool Workbench
$25

Small workbench for woodworking or craft projects. Includes a magnetic tool holder and wooden dogs.

$50 Rockler Gift Card
$25

$50 Rockler Gift Card (2)
$25

Hand Blown Glass Marble
$10

By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass

Hand Blown Glass Rose
$5

By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass

Hand Blown Glass Dog Head
$15

By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass

Hand Blown Glass Necklace Charm
$10

By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass

Hand Blown Glass Necklace Charm
$10

By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass

Hand Blown Glass Necklace Charm
$10

By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass

Hand Blown Glass Necklace Charm
$10

By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass

Hand Blown Glass Necklace Charm
$10

By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass

Hand Blown Glass Necklace Charm (Copy) (Copy)
$10

By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass

Hand Blown Glass Necklace Charm (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$10

By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass

PacApit Pequeno Fire Pit and Bag
$75

 Smaller PacAPit for backpacking, smaller campfires, and anywhere a smaller campfire would be better. Includes a smaller Carbon Steel grill and ground cover to protect the ground.


Smaller low impact portable backpack campfire pit

14”x14”x 5” assembled  

1/2” THIN STOWED

Weighs under 4 pounds

Mission Baseball Basket
$20

9 Mission Baseball Jerseys, Water Bottle, Commemorative Crying Sign, Jar & Basket.

Gardening Tote
$10

Leather tote for tools and gardening.

