15th Anniversary Fundraising Auction

Original hand-blown art glass vase from Garcia Art Glass in San Antonio
https://www.staylevelup.com/property/vibrantlocationartistichomedowntownkingbed?adults=1
Discover the charm of Casa Artista, a vibrant, art-filled escape in San Antonio’s historic Lavaca neighborhood. Designed by renowned glass artist Gini Garcia, this colorful 2-bedroom home offers a stylish stay with a spacious kitchen, smart TVs, laundry, and outdoor dining. After a day exploring town, then come home to comfort, creativity, and unique handmade decor. Perfect for a relaxing getaway, girls’ trip, or unforgettable city escape!
Considered the jewel of the Lavaca neighborhood, this historic home was meticulously restored by renowned Southtown glass artist Gini Garcia of Garcia Art Glass, as her private residence. Mi Casa del Artista, has an abundance of Color & Whimsy with Surprises at every turn.
Handmade ceramic hand, Approximately 6" tall.
This beautiful coffee table was built by one of our community members with a slab of Acacia wood from Africa.
Must be used at the San Antonio Store in a single visit, so plan your trip accordingly!
Delta Router Shaper model 35-405 12000 rpm Router. A good entry level router for the woodshop.
Delta 1.5HP Tablesaw. A great starting core tool to any woodshop. Includes zero clearance blade insert and Unifence.
The WoodRiver® V3 No. 5-1/2 Bench Hand Plane is a jack plane slightly larger and heavier than the No. 5—ideal when you need more heft to get through challenging grain or more blade width for edge planing thick lumber. Generally considered an all-purpose plane, the No. 5-1/2 can perform many of the smoothing tasks of smaller planes and jointing tasks of larger planes.
Small workbench for woodworking or craft projects. Includes a magnetic tool holder and wooden dogs.
By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass
By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass
By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass
By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass
By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass
By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass
By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass
By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass
By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass
By our resident Glass Artist Lysette Martinez of Sette Glass
Smaller PacAPit for backpacking, smaller campfires, and anywhere a smaller campfire would be better. Includes a smaller Carbon Steel grill and ground cover to protect the ground.
Smaller low impact portable backpack campfire pit
14”x14”x 5” assembled
1/2” THIN STOWED
Weighs under 4 pounds
9 Mission Baseball Jerseys, Water Bottle, Commemorative Crying Sign, Jar & Basket.
Leather tote for tools and gardening.
