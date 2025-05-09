Blue Star Mothers Of America Chapter NY7

15th Anniversary Gala - Past, Present & Future

6461 Transit Rd

Depew, NY 14043, USA

Gala Sponsorship - Platinum Level
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes: Company name, logo and sponsorship level prominently placed in all event promotional material. Full page color advertisement in our Tribute Program Recognition of Sponsorship Level at the event. Company’s logo and information prominently placed on our “Community Supporters” page on our website for one year. 1 table of 8 at the Gala
Gala Sponsorship - Gold Level
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes: Company name, logo and sponsorship level placed in all event promotional material. Full page black & white advertisement in our Tribute Book. Recognition of Sponsorship Level at the event. Company’s logo and information placed on our “Community Supporters” page on our website for one year. 1 Table of 8 at the Gala
Gala Sponsorship - Silver Level
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes: Company name, logo and sponsorship level placed in all event promotional material. Full page black & white advertisement in our Tribute Book. Recognition of Sponsorship Level at the event. Company’s logo and information placed on our “Community Supporters” page on our website for one year. 1 Table of 8 at the Gala
Gala Sponsorship - Bronze Level
$1,000
Includes: Company name, logo and sponsorship level placed in all event promotional material. 1⁄4 page black and white advertisement in our Tribute Book. Recognition of Sponsorship Level at the event. Company’s logo and information placed on our “Community Supporters” page on our website for one year.
Gala Dinner Tickets
$100
Blue Star Mothers of America Chapter NY7 15th Anniversary Celebration Gala Saturday, September 20, 2025 Salvatore’s Italian Gardens 6461 Transit Road, Depew, NY Venetian Room Cocktails: 5:00 p.m. Dinner: 6:00 p.m. Cost: $100 per person *A block of rooms is available at a rate of $129 Garden Place Hotel, 6615 Transit Road Please make reservations via: http://gardenplacehotelbuffalo.com/guest-rooms Group Name: Blue Star Mothers NY7 Group Code (Online Booking): Bluestarmothers Cut Off Date: Monday, August 25, 2025
