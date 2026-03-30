15th Anniversary Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Grab your friends for a Wine Tasting for 6 experience at Messina Hof Winery! Valued at $175.
Starting bid
The Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl is a stack staple. This beautifully designed gold cuff bracelet is guaranteed to turn heads every time you wear it. No matter the size of your wrist, this Bracelet is sure to fit you and your style. Valued at $75.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!