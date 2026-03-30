Hosted by

Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network

About this event

15th Anniversary Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2500 S College Ave, Bryan, TX 77801, USA

Messina Hof Winery: Wine Tasting for 6 item
Messina Hof Winery: Wine Tasting for 6
$100

Starting bid

Grab your friends for a Wine Tasting for 6 experience at Messina Hof Winery! Valued at $175.

Kendra Scott Elton Golf Cuff Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Elton Golf Cuff Bracelet
$50

Starting bid

The Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl is a stack staple. This beautifully designed gold cuff bracelet is guaranteed to turn heads every time you wear it. No matter the size of your wrist, this Bracelet is sure to fit you and your style. Valued at $75.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!