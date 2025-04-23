15th Anniversary Clive Barnes Award for Dance and Theatre

Grants entry to the National Arts Club, awards ceremony, cocktail party, and live auction.
Grants entry to the National Arts Club, awards ceremony, cocktail party, and live auction.
Student Discount
$25
Must show valid Student ID upon entry.
Must show valid Student ID upon entry.
VIP Admission
$40
Entry to the National Arts Club, awards ceremony, cocktail party, and live auction. Plus, exclusive access to meet all six Clive Barnes Award Honored Artists, and acknowledgement in the evening’s program.
Entry to the National Arts Club, awards ceremony, cocktail party, and live auction. Plus, exclusive access to meet all six Clive Barnes Award Honored Artists, and acknowledgement in the evening’s program.
Add a donation for The Clive Barnes Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!