15th Annual Awards Ceremony & Fundraiser - Supporting Our Local Heroes

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About this event
Purchase a gift card to give one or several officers to Conspiratorium, a Sportsman's Boutique, Port Aransas.
ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE OPPORTUNITY TO RIDE ALONG WITH PAPD'S FINEST DURING SPRING BREAK! (Restrictions apply)
Includes table for 8, food & drinks, 4 gold tickets, 1 bottle of alcohol. Recognition on large banner at event. Large placement on step & repeat banner. 2 posts on PAPF social media & recognition on PAPF website.
Includes table for 8, food & drinks, 2 gold tickets. Recognition on medium banner at event. Placement on step & repeat banner. 1 post on PAPF social media & recognition on PAPF website.
Includes table for 6, food & drinks. Recognition on large banner at event. Large placement on step & repeat banner. 1 post on PAPF social media & recognition on PAPF website.
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