Port Aransas Police Foundation

Hosted by

Port Aransas Police Foundation

About this event

15th Annual Awards Ceremony & Fundraiser - Supporting Our Local Heroes

200 E Cotter Ave

Port Aransas, TX 78373, USA

RAFFLE TICKET
$20
SILVER TICKET
$50
GOLDEN TICKET
$100
BUY AN OFFICER A GIFT CARD
$100

Purchase a gift card to give one or several officers to Conspiratorium, a Sportsman's Boutique, Port Aransas.

HANDCUFFS - RIDE A LONG
$100

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE OPPORTUNITY TO RIDE ALONG WITH PAPD'S FINEST DURING SPRING BREAK! (Restrictions apply)

FUND-A-NEED
$1
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes table for 8, food & drinks, 4 gold tickets, 1 bottle of alcohol. Recognition on large banner at event. Large placement on step & repeat banner. 2 posts on PAPF social media & recognition on PAPF website.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes table for 8, food & drinks, 2 gold tickets. Recognition on medium banner at event. Placement on step & repeat banner. 1 post on PAPF social media & recognition on PAPF website.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes table for 6, food & drinks. Recognition on large banner at event. Large placement on step & repeat banner. 1 post on PAPF social media & recognition on PAPF website.

Individual Ticket
$100
Admission to event, food & drink.
Add a donation for Port Aransas Police Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!