15th Annual Dinner

Sponsorship Level Benefits:

o Recognition as official Diamond Sponsor, includes a spotlight interview with our Executive Director highlighting your company, to be featured during the event.

o Prominent live-link logo on the event website. Company Logo displayed on all marketing materials.

o Opportunity to display promotional material (booth/display).

o Weekly social media posts begin as soon as contract is signed.

o Includes up to two reserved tables of 8 (16 total).