15th Annual Dinner

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About this event
Enjoy the full program and dinner. Includes 1 seat at a table.
Enjoy the full program and dinner. Includes 1 seat at a table.
Sponsorship Level Benefits:
o Includes one reserved table of 8, with name/group recognition at table
Sponsorship Level Benefits:
o Recognition as official Diamond Sponsor, includes a spotlight interview with our Executive Director highlighting your company, to be featured during the event.
o Prominent live-link logo on the event website. Company Logo displayed on all marketing materials.
o Opportunity to display promotional material (booth/display).
o Weekly social media posts begin as soon as contract is signed.
o Includes up to two reserved tables of 8 (16 total).
Sponsorship Level Benefits:
o Recognition as Gold Sponsor. This covers most of our catering costs.
o Company Logo displayed on all marketing materials. Prominent live-link logo on the event website.
o Recognition during the event.
o Opportunity to display promotional material (table).
o Weekly social media promotional posts begin as soon as contract is signed.
o Includes one reserved table of 8.
Sponsorship Level Benefits:
o Recognition as Silver Sponsor. Covers the costs of having a great program.
o Company logo displayed on all marketing materials.
o Recognition during the event.
o Opportunity to display promotional material (on a shared table).
o Weekly social media promotional posts.
o Includes one reserved table of 8.
Sponsorship Level Benefits:
o Recognition as Bronze Sponsor – sponsorship helps to cover additional costs of the event.
o Company Logo displayed on all marketing materials.
o Recognition during the event.
o Opportunity to display promotional material (on a shared table).
o Weekly social media promotional posts.
o Includes one reserved table of 8.
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