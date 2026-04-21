Reclaiming Hope

Hosted by

Reclaiming Hope

About this event

15th Annual Dinner

4304 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

Colorado Springs, CO 80918, USA

Early Bird: Admission
$80
Available until Jul 31

Enjoy the full program and dinner. Includes 1 seat at a table.

Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program and dinner. Includes 1 seat at a table.

Sponsorship: Table Sponsor
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Level Benefits:

o    Includes one reserved table of 8, with name/group recognition at table

Sponsorship: Diamond Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Sponsorship Level Benefits:

o   Recognition as official Diamond Sponsor, includes a spotlight interview with our Executive Director highlighting your company, to be featured during the event.

o   Prominent live-link logo on the event website. Company Logo displayed on all marketing materials.

o   Opportunity to display promotional material (booth/display).

o   Weekly social media posts begin as soon as contract is signed.

o   Includes up to two reserved tables of 8 (16 total).

Sponsorship: Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Level Benefits:

o   Recognition as Gold Sponsor. This covers most of our catering costs.

o   Company Logo displayed on all marketing materials. Prominent live-link logo on the event website.

o   Recognition during the event.

o   Opportunity to display promotional material (table).

o   Weekly social media promotional posts begin as soon as contract is signed.

o   Includes one reserved table of 8.

Sponsorship: Silver Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Level Benefits:

o   Recognition as Silver Sponsor. Covers the costs of having a great program.

o   Company logo displayed on all marketing materials.

o   Recognition during the event.

o   Opportunity to display promotional material (on a shared table).

o   Weekly social media promotional posts.

o   Includes one reserved table of 8.

Sponsorship: Bronze Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Level Benefits:

o   Recognition as Bronze Sponsor – sponsorship helps to cover additional costs of the event.

o   Company Logo displayed on all marketing materials.

o   Recognition during the event.

o   Opportunity to display promotional material (on a shared table).

o   Weekly social media promotional posts.

o   Includes one reserved table of 8.

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