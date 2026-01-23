15th Annual Gala

About this event
Single Ticket with Full Access
Two Tickets at a discounted rate.
Benefits include: recognition on the WYC website and a direct link to your website plus 4 tickets.
Benefits include: recognition on the WYC website and a direct link to your website, space for individual signage at the event, and the opportunity to add in promotional items (provided by sponsor) for all guests.
Benefits include: recognition on the WYC website and a direct link to your website, space for individual signage at the event, the opportunity to add in promotional items (provided by sponsor) for all guests, and a personalized shout out at the event.
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