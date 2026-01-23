Waccamaw Youth Center Inc

Hosted by

Waccamaw Youth Center Inc

About this event

15th Annual Gala

3301 N 33rd Ave Ext

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, USA

General Admission
$75

Single Ticket with Full Access

Couples Admission
$125

Two Tickets at a discounted rate.

Silver Star Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits include: recognition on the WYC website and a direct link to your website plus 4 tickets.

Gold Star Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits include: recognition on the WYC website and a direct link to your website, space for individual signage at the event, and the opportunity to add in promotional items (provided by sponsor) for all guests.

Sea Star Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Benefits include: recognition on the WYC website and a direct link to your website, space for individual signage at the event, the opportunity to add in promotional items (provided by sponsor) for all guests, and a personalized shout out at the event.

Add a donation for Waccamaw Youth Center Inc

$

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