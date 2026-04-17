15th Annual Scholarship Social

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About this event
Congratulations on your scholarship! Scholarship recipients are required to register themselves to attend the event.
Special Note: If a sibling is also receiving a scholarship award, the total additional guests for the family remains at 2 (2 free guests per family).
Each recipient is allowed 2 free additional guests.Please include the names of your guests during registration. We look forward to celebrating your achievements and welcoming you to this special event!
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