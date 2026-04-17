200 Club Of Monmouth County Inc

Hosted by

200 Club Of Monmouth County Inc

About this event

15th Annual Scholarship Social

703 16th Ave

Lake Como, NJ 07719, USA

General admission
$55
Scholarship Recipient
Free

Congratulations on your scholarship! Scholarship recipients are required to register themselves to attend the event.
Special Note: If a sibling is also receiving a scholarship award, the total additional guests for the family remains at 2 (2 free guests per family).

Scholarship Recipient Guest
Free

Each recipient is allowed 2 free additional guests.Please include the names of your guests during registration. We look forward to celebrating your achievements and welcoming you to this special event!

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