15th Annual Walkathon

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Choose this option to donate a different amount than listed above
Business Sponsorship Includes:
● Business name on official Walk-a-thon t-shirts designed by an SPM student.
● Business name on official Walk-a-thon banner displayed at school.
● Business name will be posted on St. Peter Martyr’s Instagram @spmmartyrs and Facebook pages.
● Business name will be listed on promotional materials.
Business Sponsorship Includes:
● Business name on official Walk-a-thon t-shirts designed by an SPM student.
● Business name on official Walk-a-thon banner displayed at school.
● Business name will be posted on St. Peter Martyr’s Instagram @spmmartyrs and Facebook pages.
● Business name will be listed on promotional materials.
Business Sponsorship Includes:
● Business name on official Walk-a-thon t-shirts designed by an SPM student.
● Business name on official Walk-a-thon banner displayed at school.
● Business name will be posted on St. Peter Martyr’s Instagram @spmmartyrs and Facebook pages.
● Business name will be listed on promotional materials.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!