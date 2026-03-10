St. Peter Martyr School Lumen Christi Academies of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland

Hosted by

St. Peter Martyr School Lumen Christi Academies of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland

About this event

15th Annual Walkathon

425 W 4th St

Pittsburg, CA 94565, USA

Weekly Checkpoint ($25)
$25
Weekly Checkpoint ($50)
$50
Walkathon Donation ($125)
$125
Walkathon Donation ($150)
$150
Other:
Pay what you can

Choose this option to donate a different amount than listed above

Business Sponsor - $300
$300

Business Sponsorship Includes:

 

●  Business name on official Walk-a-thon t-shirts designed by an SPM student.


●  Business name on official Walk-a-thon banner displayed at school.


● Business name will be posted on St. Peter Martyr’s Instagram @spmmartyrs and Facebook pages.


● Business name will be listed on promotional materials.

Business Sponsor - $500
$500

Business Sponsorship Includes:

 

●  Business name on official Walk-a-thon t-shirts designed by an SPM student.


●  Business name on official Walk-a-thon banner displayed at school.


● Business name will be posted on St. Peter Martyr’s Instagram @spmmartyrs and Facebook pages.


● Business name will be listed on promotional materials.

Business Sponsor - $750
$750

Business Sponsorship Includes:

 

●  Business name on official Walk-a-thon t-shirts designed by an SPM student.


●  Business name on official Walk-a-thon banner displayed at school.


● Business name will be posted on St. Peter Martyr’s Instagram @spmmartyrs and Facebook pages.


● Business name will be listed on promotional materials.

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