16 Annual Austin Booth Memorial Golf Tournament

3004 CO-325

Rifle, CO 81650, USA

ONLINE REGISTRATION - PAY ONLINE
$500
groupTicketCaption
Entry Fee is $125 per person or $500 per team. This includes green fee, cart and delicious BBQ lunch at WingNutz following the tournament! Please keep a copy of your entry form for your records.
REGISTRATION ONLY - PAYMENT AT TIME OF EVENT
free
groupTicketCaption
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE ON SITE - Entry Fee is $125 per person or $500 per team. This includes green fee, cart and delicious BBQ lunch at WingNutz following the tournament! Please keep a copy of your entry form for your records.
SPONSORSHIP - Hole Sponsor
$100
HOLE SPONSOR- Your company name will be printed on a sign and displayed at one hole (per $100 donation) along the course.
SPONSORSHIP - WELCOME BANNER SPONSOR
$250
Your company logo will be printed on the Welcome Banner that greets tournament participants.
SPONSORSHIP - TEE BOX VENDOR
$500
Place your company booth or table at one of the qualifying tee box holes, play games, give out swag, and interact with the players.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing