Paint, Sip and See about Resources to Dream

Join us for a transformative experience where creativity meets mindfulness at our "Good Mental Health Through Painting" event. Painting is more than just putting brush to canvas. It's a therapeutic journey that promotes relaxation, self-expression, and mental clarity. Whether you're a seasoned artist or a beginner, this event offers a nurturing environment where you can explore the healing benefits of art.





What to expect:

- Guided Painting Session: Led by talented local artists, you'll learn techniques to channel emotions and relieve stress through art.

- Mindfulness Practices: Incorporate mindfulness exercises into your painting process to enhance focus and reduce anxiety.

- Community Support: Connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for mental wellness and creativity.

- Healthy Refreshments: Enjoy nourishing snacks and beverages to fuel your creativity.

-Notary Public: A Licensed Notary will be available during this event for anything you need notarized. (small fee for this service)





Join the Resources to Dream Team in embracing the joy of creation and fostering good mental health through painting. Together, let's paint a brighter future!



