Soaring As Eagles Outreach Ministry's Silent Auction

Your next event will be memorable and delicious, thanks to
Jenny and Frank’s Artisan
Pop Up Gelato Service!
What is gelato? It’s like ice cream - just better!
We’ll come to you bearing award-winning locally produced Italian style gelato and sorbetto to delight party-goers of all ages.
We will set up our gelato bar, serve, and clean up.
All you need to do is bring the guests.
This party includes:
Your choice of 4 flavors of gelato/sorbetto for a total of 40 servings.
Your next event will be memorable and delicious, thanks to
Jenny and Frank’s Artisan
Pop Up Gelato Service!
What is gelato? It’s like ice cream - just better!
We’ll come to you bearing award-winning locally produced Italian style gelato and sorbetto to delight party-goers of all ages.
We will set up our gelato bar, serve, and clean up.
All you need to do is bring the guests.
This party includes:
Your choice of 4 flavors of gelato/sorbetto for a total of 40 servings.
“Cooling off” Acrylic Painting
$150
Starting bid
Emily Vassar is the artist of the painting.
She was Inspired by the photo of Pre-k jumpstart students enjoying cold icees to “ Cool Off” with!
This is a 36" x 48" x 1.5" acrylic on canvas piece.
This vibrant painting captures the joyful essence of summer as a group of students in their colorful outfits on a hot July morning enjoy cups of bright shaved ice.
Emily Vassar is the artist of the painting.
She was Inspired by the photo of Pre-k jumpstart students enjoying cold icees to “ Cool Off” with!
This is a 36" x 48" x 1.5" acrylic on canvas piece.
This vibrant painting captures the joyful essence of summer as a group of students in their colorful outfits on a hot July morning enjoy cups of bright shaved ice.
Round Amethyst and white sapphire sterling pendant necklace
$25
Starting bid
Rich in color, this vibrant gemstone ring would make a regal addition to any jewelry collection. crafted in sterling silver, this pendant features a round purple amethyst gemstone that is surrounded by round created white sapphire gemstones. additional created white sapphires line bail of pendant, for extra glisten and shine. The side of the pendant is decorated with a round amethyst inside a heart detail and flourishing swirls, for a sweet surprise when viewed at an angle.
This pendant measures 15.6 mm in length and 10 mm in width and comes suspended from a sterling silver cable chain that can be worn at 16 or 18 inches.
Rich in color, this vibrant gemstone ring would make a regal addition to any jewelry collection. crafted in sterling silver, this pendant features a round purple amethyst gemstone that is surrounded by round created white sapphire gemstones. additional created white sapphires line bail of pendant, for extra glisten and shine. The side of the pendant is decorated with a round amethyst inside a heart detail and flourishing swirls, for a sweet surprise when viewed at an angle.
This pendant measures 15.6 mm in length and 10 mm in width and comes suspended from a sterling silver cable chain that can be worn at 16 or 18 inches.
Created emerald and white sapphire sterling pendant necklace
$25
Starting bid
Crafted from sterling silver, this gemstone pendant adds a chic pop of color to any outfit. an oval shaped created emerald takes center stage with accenting created white sapphires adding a sophisticated design element to the piece.
The pendant measures 25mm in length and 9mm in width and hangs from a 16 inch cable chain with a 2 inch extender.
Crafted from sterling silver, this gemstone pendant adds a chic pop of color to any outfit. an oval shaped created emerald takes center stage with accenting created white sapphires adding a sophisticated design element to the piece.
The pendant measures 25mm in length and 9mm in width and hangs from a 16 inch cable chain with a 2 inch extender.
LIV CBD antioxidant hand cream, lavender body oil, and salve
$25
Starting bid
LIV CBD skincare is composed of cannabis-infused lotions, balms, and oils that are absorbed directly into the skin. CBD is an antioxidant anti-inflammatory and acts as an antibacterial, antitumoral and antimicrobial, a real powerhouse ingredient. CBD helps to address the public’s main skin concerns: aging, acne, pigment, and sensitivity. with each concern, we can identify an imbalance.
CBD signals our body’s systems and effectively works to establish homeostasis or balance. This is especially effective for the integumentary system, our body’s largest organ, the skin.
LIV CBD skincare is composed of cannabis-infused lotions, balms, and oils that are absorbed directly into the skin. CBD is an antioxidant anti-inflammatory and acts as an antibacterial, antitumoral and antimicrobial, a real powerhouse ingredient. CBD helps to address the public’s main skin concerns: aging, acne, pigment, and sensitivity. with each concern, we can identify an imbalance.
CBD signals our body’s systems and effectively works to establish homeostasis or balance. This is especially effective for the integumentary system, our body’s largest organ, the skin.
Homemade caftan with premade wrap
$20
Starting bid
This beautifully handcrafted piece features a striking combination of purple and white, wrapped in elegant premade wrap. The vibrant colors and intricate design make it a unique and captivating eye-catching piece.
This beautifully handcrafted piece features a striking combination of purple and white, wrapped in elegant premade wrap. The vibrant colors and intricate design make it a unique and captivating eye-catching piece.
Hammered moon with semi precious stones earrings
$20
Starting bid
These exquisite, hammered moon earrings are adorned with semi-precious stones, creating a perfect blend of elegance and natural beauty.
The hammered texture adds a unique, artisanal touch, while semi-precious stones provide a pop of color and sparkle. These earrings are ideal for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit making them a versatile and stylish accessory.
These exquisite, hammered moon earrings are adorned with semi-precious stones, creating a perfect blend of elegance and natural beauty.
The hammered texture adds a unique, artisanal touch, while semi-precious stones provide a pop of color and sparkle. These earrings are ideal for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit making them a versatile and stylish accessory.
Chico Necklace with semi precious stones
$20
Starting bid
This necklace is both sophisticated and versatile making it perfect for any occasion. the semi-precious stones are carefully selected to ensure a beautiful and unique piece that stands out.
Whether you're dressing up for a special event or adding a bit of flair to your everyday look, this necklace is a perfect choice.
This necklace is both sophisticated and versatile making it perfect for any occasion. the semi-precious stones are carefully selected to ensure a beautiful and unique piece that stands out.
Whether you're dressing up for a special event or adding a bit of flair to your everyday look, this necklace is a perfect choice.
Wilmington Boat Tours
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy breathtaking views as we cruise the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW).
Relax and enjoy the scenery of local hot spots like Masonboro Island, the Diminishing Republic (sand bar) and the views of waterfront restaurants and Yacht Clubs or observing local wildlife in the salt marshes.
Come aboard and cruise with us on an intimate boating adventure for you and 5 guests. Buy several fundraising tickets and get ready to spend an unforgettable day on the water.
The Weezy II is a 20 foot center console with comfortable seating for 6. BYOB Cruise is 2-3 hours.
Enjoy breathtaking views as we cruise the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW).
Relax and enjoy the scenery of local hot spots like Masonboro Island, the Diminishing Republic (sand bar) and the views of waterfront restaurants and Yacht Clubs or observing local wildlife in the salt marshes.
Come aboard and cruise with us on an intimate boating adventure for you and 5 guests. Buy several fundraising tickets and get ready to spend an unforgettable day on the water.
The Weezy II is a 20 foot center console with comfortable seating for 6. BYOB Cruise is 2-3 hours.
The City club of Wilmington
$100
Starting bid
The City Club is a “home away from home” to its members. Providing the freshest of foods, prepared by the finest of chefs and complemented by the finest of wines, members enjoy lunch, dinner, Sunday Brunch, and private event service, all in first class style
This auction item will allow you to Become a City Club Member today so you can begin enjoying all the Club has to offer!
The City Club is a “home away from home” to its members. Providing the freshest of foods, prepared by the finest of chefs and complemented by the finest of wines, members enjoy lunch, dinner, Sunday Brunch, and private event service, all in first class style
This auction item will allow you to Become a City Club Member today so you can begin enjoying all the Club has to offer!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!