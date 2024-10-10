St Paul's UMC
Pumpkin Patch 2024
Mini-tangerine
$1
Tangerine sized pumpkin with deep ribs. Flatter than perfect pumpkins. Light orange in color
Perfect Pumpkin
$1
Round softball sized pumpkin with distinctive rich orange coloring.
Snowflakes and Friends
$2
White, orange or black small pumpkins with deep ribs. Similar to minis but larger.
Spookie Pumpkin
$3
Cantaloupe size pumpkin up to 21”, also great for making pies
Snowball pumpkin
$2
White cantaloupe size pumpkin
Swan gourds - Large
$8
Long necked green gourds with with white specs that appear to be swan shaped.
Swan Gourds - Small
$5
Long necked green gourds with with white specs that appear to be swan shaped.
Gizmos
$5
Large star shaped in colors green, orange or yellow
Elf house gourds -large
$3
Bright orange/red mushroom or acorn shaped. Larger in size.
Elf house gourds - small
$1.50
Bright orange/red mushroom or acorn shaped. Smaller in size.
Winged gourds - large
$2
Gourds with a long thin neck. Could be yellow, green or orange.
Star Gourds
$1
Star Patterned gourds that are usually softball sized
Winged gourds — small
$1.50
Gourds with a long thin neck. Could be yellow, green or orange.
Bulk Pumpkin
$4
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$6
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$7
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$8
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$9
Based on size of pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$10
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$11
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$13
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$15
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$18
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$20
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$25
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$30
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$35
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$40
Based on the size of the pumpkin
Bulk Pumpkin
$50
Based on the size of the pumpkin
