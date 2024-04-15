CUPA-HR Northern/Central CA Chapter Annual Conference

The Higher Ed HR Playbook





Please join us for our annual CUPA-HR Northern/Central California Annual Conference in Redwood City!





Step up your game at the CUPA-HR Northern/Central California Annual Conference "The Higher Ed HR Playbook” on April 15, 2024. This in-person, dynamic, and engaging all-day conference will provide you with the strategies for your playbook for higher education HR, including insights, connection opportunities, and game-changing approaches for HR professionals in higher education.





We are honored to announce our keynote speaker is Stanford Women’s Basketball Coach Tara VanDerveer, who in January won her 1,203rd game in her coaching career (and counting) - the most wins by any coach in men’s or women’s college basketball history. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from her in person about how she continues to build momentum and a talent pipeline within her teams!





The conference will be held at the Stanford Redwood City Conference Center. Ticket prices will increase on March 15, 2024, to $99.





This conference will be submitted for Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI) credits.





Note: At checkout, the Zeffy platform will ask for a donation to support the platform. Donations are NOT required to register for this event.





Additional details are available on our website at https://chapters.cupahr.org/ncal/events/all-day-conference/





Refund policy

Refunds are not available. Please contact the chapter directly if you need to cancel your registration.





Thank you to our sponsors

The CUPA-HR Northern & Central California Chapter has been able to provide quality events free or at low cost to our members through the generous partnerships from our sponsors. We thank our sponsors for their continued support in helping us connect and advance the HR profession in higher education.





ANNUAL - GOLD

Stanford Federal Credit Union

Slingshot Connections