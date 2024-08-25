Anacortes Veterans Dinner & Fellowship

It is our focus to ensure every Veteran who registers to be at our Veterans Parade & Static Event receives their free dinner. If you wish to provide a meal, we can have a personalized message from you within their Thank you packet which will hold their voucher for the food trucks.
It is our focus to ensure every Veteran who registers to be at our Veterans Parade & Static Event receives their free dinner. If you wish to provide a meal, we can have a personalized message from you within their Thank you packet which will hold their voucher for the food trucks.
Premium Table Sponsor
$1,000
Premium Table Sponsor includes:
- Table Sponsor Acknowledgement Display Card
- 1/2 Page Logo in the Sponsor Section of Program
- Acknowledgement on Website
- Logo Recognition on Volunteer Sweatshirts at Parade
2 Dinner Tickets at Sponsored Table
Basic Table Sponsor
$500
Basic Table Sponsor includes:
- Table Sponsor Acknowledgement Display Card
- 1/4 Page Logo in the Sponsor Section of Program
- Acknowledgement on Website
- Logo Recognition on Volunteer Sweatshirts at Parade
Partnered Sponsor
$300
This can be as a stand alone partnership or as an add-on to a Table Sponsorship. As an add on, we will contact you for the best presentation of your sponsorship.
- 1/4 Page Logo in the Sponsor Section of Program
- Acknowledgement on Website
- Name Recognition on Volunteer Sweatshirts at Parade
Table of Honor: Tribute to our Unknown Soldiers
$100
This table will be set for the Unknowns, to bring honor to them. We will have a display of logos of everyone wishing to sponsor this table and showing your patriotic tribute to them.
Community Member Dinner Ticket
$30
Our goal is to build community around our Veterans. This happens through fellow: having a meal together, telling stories and building relationships. We would love to welcome community members to the table with this mission, proceeds of your ticket will go to providing dinners for our Veterans during the Static event and the Veterans Dinner event.
Thank you for coming alongside us in this mission.
Add a donation for American Veterans Parade & Events of Anacortes
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!