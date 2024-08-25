Anacortes Veterans Dinner & Fellowship

Our goal is to build community around our Veterans. This happens through fellow: having a meal together, telling stories and building relationships. We would love to welcome community members to the table with this mission, proceeds of your ticket will go to providing dinners for our Veterans during the Static event and the Veterans Dinner event. Thank you for coming alongside us in this mission.

