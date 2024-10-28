Richland Boosters
Richland's 4th Annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat!
Book of 10 Tickets
$10
Can be used for all carnival games, popcorn, cotton candy and cold drinks. Most items range between 1-2 Tickets
Book of 20 Tickets - Regular Rate
$20
Can be used for all carnival games, popcorn, cotton candy and cold drinks. Most items range between 1-2 Tickets
Pasta Box - Marinara
$5
Perfect kid's size portion of pasta. 16oz. From Richland's own 1-2-3 Pasta!
Pasta Box - Pink Alfredo
$5
Perfect kid's size portion of pasta. 16oz. From Richland's own 1-2-3 Pasta!
Mushroom Quiche plate w/Side Salad
$10
Individual portion of quiche with side salad from Le Frenchie Cafe! Limited quantities available.
Goat Cheese and Leek Quiche plate w/Side Salad
$10
Individual portion of quiche with side salad from Le Frenchie Cafe! Limited quantities available.
Quiche Lorraine w/ Side Salad
$10
Individual portion of quiche with side salad from Le Frenchie Cafe! Limited quantities available.
Hot Apple Cider
$2
Hot Chocolate
$2
