Urban Tree Co Intro to Wood Block Printing Workshop

In this workshop hosted by Jenni Urbanczyk of Urban Tree Company, you will learn about styles of printing you can do at home or in your own creative space.
-Tips and techniques for doing crosscut/tree ring prints and demo a print.
- Wood block pattern printing. Carve your own small block to use in repeated patterns for a masterpiece of your own.
Participants will go home with
-two 5 x 7 Print of choice
-One 8 x 10 Print of choice
-Napkin or Tote Print of choice
And the understanding of how to recreate these prints yourself.
Please contact Jenni with any questions about this workshop at [email protected].