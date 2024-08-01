2024 Harvest Bazaar and Grand Yard Sale

4400 W Broadway

Louisville, KY 40211, USA

Bazaar Vendor
$50
For any crafts, business ventures, or products you sell, please ensure to specify the type of product you are offering. The provided 8ft x 8ft space includes one table and two chairs. You may opt to acquire an extra 8ft x 8ft space for $50. Additionally, should you wish to include another table in your current 8ft x 8ft space, it is available for $15. Please refer to the option below to add a TABLE ONLY to your existing space.
Food Truck
$50
Please specify the type of food for us to effectively promote you. Please bring everything you need to effectively run, no electrical or water supply available.
Food Vendor Table
$50
Please specify the type of food for us to effectively promote you. The provided 8ft x 8ft space includes one table and two chairs. You may opt to acquire an extra 8ft x 8ft space for $50. Additionally, should you wish to include another table in your current 8ft x 8ft space, it is available for $15. Please refer to the option below to add a TABLE ONLY to your existing space.
Grand Yard Sale Space
$50
Kindly inform us of the types of items you'll be offering, enabling us to promote your participation effectively. The provided 8ft x 8ft space includes one table and two chairs. You may opt to acquire an extra 8ft x 8ft space for $50. Additionally, should you wish to include another table in your current 8ft x 8ft space, it is available for $15. Please refer to the option below to add a TABLE ONLY to your existing space.
Add TABLE ONLY to existing 8ft X 8ft space
$15
You must have already purchased a Space for $50, to add the TABLE ONLY option.
Add a donation for Christ Temple Apostolic Church Inc

$

