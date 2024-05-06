NT Girls are BRITE: Igniting Brilliance in Girls Ages13 -16!

With your ticket, you'll gain access to a transformative experience where you'll learn essential skills through interactive discussions, to hands-on projects and inspiring guest speakers. This ticket includes admission, training and materials, light lunch.
With your ticket, you'll gain access to a transformative experience where you'll learn essential skills through interactive discussions, to hands-on projects and inspiring guest speakers. This ticket includes admission, training and materials, light lunch.
NT Member BRITE
$25
With your ticket, you'll gain access to a transformative experience where you'll learn essential skills through interactive discussions, to hands-on projects and inspiring guest speakers. This ticket includes admission, training and materials, light lunch.
With your ticket, you'll gain access to a transformative experience where you'll learn essential skills through interactive discussions, to hands-on projects and inspiring guest speakers. This ticket includes admission, training and materials, light lunch.
BRITE - Tshirt
$20
BRITE STEM T-Shirt
BRITE STEM T-Shirt
Add a donation for The New Tenth Foundation, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!