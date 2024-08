Family Bingo Night Fundraiser

Wednesday, August 21st at 6:00 PM (doors at 5:30)

at The MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford





Join us for FIVE FUN ROUNDS OF BINGO with our host, WOW Radio's Brian Smith!





$50 per family of 4, $20 per adult, $5 per child (3 and under free)





Bring your non-perishable food donation for a free game card!