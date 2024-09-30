🎁 Participate in the 2024 Greenfield Holiday Parade

As the Grand Marshal Sponsor, your organization will take center stage in leading the Greenfield Holiday Parade. This prestigious sponsorship opportunity highlights your business as a key supporter of our community’s most anticipated holiday event.
Gold Star Sponsor
$250
The Gold Star Sponsor level shines a spotlight on your business, highlighting your commitment to making the Greenfield Holiday Parade a memorable event for all. As a Gold Star Sponsor, your brand will receive prominent exposure and recognition throughout the parade festivities.
Silver Star Sponsor
$100
The Silver Star Sponsor level offers your business a fantastic opportunity to support the Greenfield Holiday Parade while gaining visibility and appreciation from the local community. As a Silver Star Sponsor, your company will enjoy strong brand recognition throughout the event.
Red Star Sponsor
$5
The Red Star Sponsor level provides an easy and affordable way for companies and organizations to show their support and participate in the Greenfield Holiday Parade. Every contribution helps bring holiday cheer to our community and keeps this beloved tradition alive.
