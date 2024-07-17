Archdiocesan Catechetical Leaders Association Sponsorship 2025-2026

ACLA Bronze Sponsor
$500

Valid for one year

Benefits include: Affiliate ACLA membership, Sponsor logo featured on website and quarterly newsletters

ACLA Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Valid for one year

Benefits include: Affiliate ACLA membership, Sponsor logo featured on website and quarterly newsletters, Special signage at all in person ACLA events

ACLA Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Valid for one year

Benefits include: Affiliate ACLA membership, Sponsor logo featured on website and quarterly newsletters, Special signage at all in person ACLA events, Complimentary registration to ACLA retreat, 3/6/26-3/7/26.

ACLA Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Valid for one year

Benefits include: Affiliate ACLA membership, Sponsor logo featured on website and quarterly newsletters, Social Media shout-outs, Special signage at all in person ACLA events, Complimentary registration to ACLA retreat, 3/6/26-3/7/26. Recognition during in person and virtual ACLA events

