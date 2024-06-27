2024 YES Stallion Auction

MIGHTTY MOUSE - 15.1H AQHA GRULLA STALLION WORLD CHAMPION SIRE Mightty Mouse is an ABRA Congress & World Champion, Multiple Futurity Champion and was undefeated as a Yearling & Two Year Old. Sired by the legendary RL BEST OF SUDDEN and out of THE MOUSE IS TALKIN (x Sweet Talkin Chip). The Mouse Is Talkin was a Reserve Congress Champion earning over $50,000 and 455 points.

