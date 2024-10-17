An Evening at Notte

You do not have to physically attend the event in order to win these amazing prizes. Simply mark which number corresponds to the item you are interested in winning. You will be contacted to confirm details. Thank you for supporting Havurah of Addison County.

You do not have to physically attend the event in order to win these amazing prizes. Simply mark which number corresponds to the item you are interested in winning. You will be contacted to confirm details. Thank you for supporting Havurah of Addison County.

More details...