16p Genetic Syndrome Foundation

Hosted by

16p Genetic Syndrome Foundation

About this event

16p Genetic Syndrome Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Anaheim, CA, USA

FOX 1 Fighter Pilot Experience item
FOX 1 Fighter Pilot Experience
$50

Starting bid

Leave the civilian life behind and step into the world of the fighter pilot. Be sure to listen closely in the class where you’ll learn the important stuff. Once in your cockpit, adjust your headset and you’ll be cleared for take off. When you hear “Fight’s On, Fight’s On” – it’s furball time and we’re keeping score! Fly high, fly low, try everything to prevent being hit. Finally, try to catch your breath before you land your jet and then join the instructor for your scoring debrief.


Value: $125

Online Gift Certificate

400 West Disney Way, Ste 196, Anaheim, CA 92802

6 Free 8"x8" Mix Tiles item
6 Free 8"x8" Mix Tiles
$30

Starting bid

Photo walls reinvented just peel and stick leaving no wall damage. 6 free 8"x8" mix photo tiles.


Value: $90

Online Gift Certificate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!