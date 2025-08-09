16p Genetic Syndrome Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Leave the civilian life behind and step into the world of the fighter pilot. Be sure to listen closely in the class where you’ll learn the important stuff. Once in your cockpit, adjust your headset and you’ll be cleared for take off. When you hear “Fight’s On, Fight’s On” – it’s furball time and we’re keeping score! Fly high, fly low, try everything to prevent being hit. Finally, try to catch your breath before you land your jet and then join the instructor for your scoring debrief.
Value: $125
Online Gift Certificate
400 West Disney Way, Ste 196, Anaheim, CA 92802
Starting bid
Photo walls reinvented just peel and stick leaving no wall damage. 6 free 8"x8" mix photo tiles.
Value: $90
Online Gift Certificate
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!