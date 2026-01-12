16th Annual Darling Dash Sponsorships (2026)

Hosted by
About this event
Exclusive top-tier sponsorship with premier branding and 25 complimentary race entries.
The POWER Sponsor receives top billing as “2026 Darling Dash Powered by Your Company.” This exclusive sponsorship offers the highest level of brand visibility across all event marketing, signage, media, and promotions.
Includes all benefits of lower sponsorship levels.
Benefits include:
• Top naming recognition across all promotions
• Premier logo placement (print, digital, on-site)
• 25 complimentary Darling Dash race registrations
• VIP recognition and event-day visibility
Race registrations are processed separately through theDriven.net. Redemption instructions will be provided.
Premier presenting sponsorship with priority branding and 20 complimentary race entries.
The PRESENTER Sponsor is recognized as “2026 Darling Dash Presented by Your Company.” This high-visibility partnership offers prominent exposure before, during, and after the event.
Includes all benefits of lower sponsorship levels.
Benefits include:
• Priority billing across all marketing materials
• Prominent logo placement
• 20 complimentary Darling Dash race registrations
Race registrations are processed separately through theDriven.net.
Exclusive partnership sponsorship with strong community and health-equity alignment.
PARTNER Sponsors are recognized as “2026 Darling Dash in Partnership with Your Company.” This level is ideal for organizations seeking meaningful community engagement and mission alignment.
Includes all benefits of lower sponsorship levels.
Benefits include:
• Partnership recognition in event promotions
• Logo placement across select materials
• 15 complimentary race registrations
Race registrations are processed separately through theDriven.net.
Healthcare and wellness-focused sponsorship with signage, web presence, and 10 race entries.
PROVIDER Sponsors receive recognition as “2026 Darling Dash Provided by Your Company.”
Benefits include:
• Logo on event signage
• Logo and website link on As One Foundation website
• Team photo opportunity with professional athletes
• 10 complimentary race registrations
Race registrations are processed separately through theDriven.net.
Event supplier sponsorship with t-shirt logo placement, booth space, and race entries.
Mile Marker SUPPLIER Sponsors support event operations while gaining strong on-site visibility.
Benefits include:
• Logo on official event t-shirt
• Vendor booth/tent space on event day
• 5 complimentary race registrations
Race registrations are processed separately through theDriven.net.
VIP community leadership role supporting 25 Darling Dash registrations and event visibility.
As a 2026 Darling Dash Host Committee Member, you play a visible leadership role in helping us expand participation, awareness, and community impact.
Host Committee Members are asked to:
• Lend their name and likeness for use in printed and published Darling Dash promotional materials
• Secure 25 paid Darling Dash registrations ($30 each) or make a $750 contribution to underwrite the cost of 25 registrations
• Share their involvement as a VIP Host Committee Member through social media and personal/professional networks
• Connect the As One Foundation with others who may wish to support the event through registration or sponsorship
Host Committee Members are recognized for their leadership and commitment to advancing sickle cell awareness and community wellness.
Race registrations are processed separately through our official race partner, theDriven.net.
Event-day vendor booth with direct community engagement.
Vendor Booth Sponsors receive space to engage directly with participants, families, and community partners.
Benefits include:
• Vendor booth space at Sugar Land Memorial Park
• Opportunity for education, outreach, or product promotion
Course signage recognition along the race route.
Mile Marker Signage Sponsors receive logo or name placement along the race course.
Benefits include:
• Company name or logo on mile marker signage
• High-visibility exposure during the race
Advertising placement in the official Darling Dash Souvenir Book.
Souvenir Book Ad Sponsors receive ad placement distributed to participants, sponsors, and VIPs.
Artwork submission instructions will be provided after purchase.
Custom media partnership with branding and promotional benefits.
Media Sponsors receive recognition as Official Media Sponsor of the 2026 Darling Dash. Packages are customized based on media type and reach.
Select this option and the As One Foundation team will contact you to finalize details.
Non-cash sponsorship through goods or services.
In-Kind Sponsors provide goods or services that support event operations or programs. Recognition is based on fair market value.
Please describe your in-kind donation at checkout.
Community partnership opportunity for local sickle cell organizations.
Local sickle cell organizations are invited to participate as Community Partners at no cost.
Benefits include:
• Complimentary vendor table
• Recognition as Community Partner
• Opportunity to share resources and education
Race registrations are processed separately through our official race partner, theDriven.net.
Register here:
https://thedriven.net/event-registration/site.become_sponsor/eid/43008012679
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!