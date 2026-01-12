16th Annual Darling Dash Sponsorships (2026)

Exclusive top-tier sponsorship with premier branding and 25 complimentary race entries.





The POWER Sponsor receives top billing as “2026 Darling Dash Powered by Your Company.” This exclusive sponsorship offers the highest level of brand visibility across all event marketing, signage, media, and promotions.

Includes all benefits of lower sponsorship levels.

Benefits include:

• Top naming recognition across all promotions

• Premier logo placement (print, digital, on-site)

• 25 complimentary Darling Dash race registrations

• VIP recognition and event-day visibility

Race registrations are processed separately through theDriven.net. Redemption instructions will be provided.