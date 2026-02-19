16th Annual DHFS5K Sponsorship Opportunities

Included Benefits:

• Shared imprint space on sleeve. (back is dedicated to our fallen officers) Annually, we distribute over 1000 shirts to not only our West Virginia residents but across the US and different countries around the world. This means your logo would get GLOBAL Recognition.

•Dedicated Social Media Posting, Advertising, and Media Mentions Leading Up To The Event (Amount will vary depending on when this sponsorship opportunity is claimed)

• Special Acknowledgment During The Race and Event

• Yard Sign Placed On Race Path

• Booth Space Available at the Race

• 4 Race Registrations

• 4 Event Entry Tickets

• Customized Stage Banner