16th Annual DHFS5K Sponsorship Opportunities

Included Benefits:
• Shared imprint space on sleeve. (back is dedicated to our fallen officers) Annually, we distribute over 1000 shirts to not only our West Virginia residents but across the US and different countries around the world. This means your logo would get GLOBAL Recognition.
•Dedicated Social Media Posting, Advertising, and Media Mentions Leading Up To The Event (Amount will vary depending on when this sponsorship opportunity is claimed)
• Special Acknowledgment During The Race and Event
• Yard Sign Placed On Race Path
• Booth Space Available at the Race
• 4 Race Registrations
• 4 Event Entry Tickets
• Customized Stage Banner
Included Benefits:
• Sponsor Logo on the Back of the Shirt with Fallen K9 Names
• Sponsor Logo on the Kids K Bib
• Sponsor Logo on Kids Step and Repeat
• Dedicated Social Media Posting, Advertising, and Media Mentions Leading Up To The Event (Amount will vary depending on when this sponsorship opportunity is claimed)
• Special Acknowledgment During The Race and Event
• Yard Sign Placed On Race Path
• Booth Space Available at the Race
• 4 Race Registrations
• 4 Event Entry Tickets
• First right of refusal for next year’s Kids K Sponsorship
Included Benefits:
• Sponsor Logo on Local and Virtual 5K Bibs
One Available
•Sponsor Logo on banner lining the runner Corral (Starting / Finishing The Race)— Many great pictures are taken here. This is a great opportunity to have your business recognized.
•Sponsor Branding on Timing Board where all participants come to check out their results.
•Your Business Will Be Included On Our Web Page, Race Registration Page, and Social Media
• Special Acknowledgment During The Race and Event
• Yard Sign Placed On Race Path
• Booth Space Available at the Race
• 4 Race Registrations
• 4 Event Entry Tickets
• First right of refusal for next year’s Timing Sponsorship
Included Benefits:
• Sponsor Logo Placed on Race promo Video (used year-round across platforms and shared by our community)
• Sponsor Logo on Race photos taken by hired media team and sponsor mentioned in posts on multiple platforms
• Your business will be featured on our website, registration page, and social media
• Special MC Announcement During Race • Yard Sign Placed On Race Path
• Booth Space Available at the Race
• 2 Race Registrations
• 2 Event Entry Tickets
• First right of refusal for next year’s Media Sponsorship
Included Benefits:
• Sponsor Logo on Race Day Step and Repeat (All Award Photos Taken Here, Plus Additional Participant Photos)
• Exclusive presenting sponsor recognition
for all race awards and medals, including verbal acknowledgment during the awards ceremony and branded recognition in official winner photos and award-related social posts.
• Your Business Will Be Included On Our Web Page, Race Registration Page, and Social Media• Special MC Announcement During Race • Yard Sign Placed On Race Path
• Booth Space Available at the Race
• 3 Race Registrations
• 3 Event Entry Tickets
• First right of refusal for next year’s Award Sponsorship
Included Benefits:
• Logo Added to 2026 Race Poster - Must be claimed by 02.27.2026 - These posters go out all over WV and to all 50 States
• Sponsor Banner on Stage - Center of the event
• Special MC Announcement During Race
Your Business Will Be Included On Our Web Page, Race Registration Page, and Social Media
• Yard Sign Placed On Race Path
• Booth Space Available at the Race
• 4 Race Registrations
Included Benefits:
• Sponsor Logo Sponsored By Signage at designated water stations throughout the course and Race Finish
• Booth Space Available
• Special MC Announcement During Race
• Your Business Will Be Included on Our Web Page, Race Registration Page, and Social Media
• 2 Race Registrations
Included Benefits:
• Recognition on Race Video Presentation – This video is played on the Stage and uploaded to our YouTube Channel.
• MC Announcement During The Race
• Business Logo Printed On Event Materials
• Yard Sign Placed On Race Path
• Booth Space Available
• Your Business Will Be Included on Our Web Page, Race Registration Page, and Social Media
• Includes 2 Race Registrations
Included Benefits:
• Yard Sign Placed On Race Path
• Booth Space Available
• Your Business Will Be Included on Our Web Page and Social Media
Included Benefits:
• Booth Space Available
• Your Business Will Be Included on Our Web Page and Social Media
