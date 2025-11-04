Join us in raising funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County's SMART Girls Program

2257 W Shaw Ave

Fresno, CA 93711, USA

PINK SAPPHIRE SPONSORSHIP
$10,000

-Full page color ad in the program with premium placement

-Company logo as Pink Sapphire Sponsor on printed collateral and marketing

-Prominent recognition in email blasts and social media

-Premium wine and drink tickets for you and your guests

-Name recognition from the stage

-Reserved table of 10

PINK PEARL SPONSORSHIP
$7,500

-Half page color ad in the program

-Company logo as Pink Pearl Sponsor on printed collateral and marketing

-Name recognition from the stage

-Recognition in email blasts and social media

-Reserved table of 10

PINK OPAL SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

-Quarter page color ad in the program

-Company logo as Pink Opal Sponsor on printed collateral and marketing

-Recognition in email blasts and social media

-Reserved table of 10

PINK CRYSTAL SPONSORSHIP
$3,000

-Company logo as PINC Crystal Sponsor on printed collateral and marketing

-Recognition in email blasts and social media

-Reserved table of 10

TOP SHELF
$5,500

-Company logo exclusively featured on the signage at the bar

-Branded specialty cocktail named after your business

-Company logo as sponsor on printed collateral and marketing

-Half page color ad in the program

-Reserved table of 10

BLOOMS FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS
$5,500

-Company logo exclusively featured on all floral centerpieces & arrangements

-Company logo as sponsor on printed collateral and marketing

-Half page color ad in the program

-Reserved table of 10

POSE FOR PURPOSE
$4,500

-Exclusive sponsor of the photo booth, including photo strip branding

-Company logo as sponsor on printed collateral and marketing

-Quarter page color ad in the program

-Reserved table of 10

SWEET IMPACT
$4,000

-Company branding/ recognition on dessert given to all attendees

-Quarter page color ad in the program

-Reserved table of 10

