16th Annual Soup Night & Silent Auction SPONSORSHIP

• Top sponsor listing on SIDavis.org and event signage • Opportunity to speak at the event (2 minutes) • Google Ad highlighting the partnership in the event • Recognition on SI Davis social media • Name/logo featured in marketing materials and at the event • VIP table at the event (includes eight complimentary tickets, 2 bottles of wine and a special dessert (a $300 value)

• Top sponsor listing on SIDavis.org and event signage • Opportunity to speak at the event (2 minutes) • Google Ad highlighting the partnership in the event • Recognition on SI Davis social media • Name/logo featured in marketing materials and at the event • VIP table at the event (includes eight complimentary tickets, 2 bottles of wine and a special dessert (a $300 value)

More details...