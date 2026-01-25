16th Annual Tom Wall Golf Classic

About this event
Player's Party Friday, June 19, 2026
4 Players with lunch & beverages provided.
Player's Party Friday, June 19, 2026
4 Players with lunch & beverages provided.
Recognition as Title Sponsor on Banner & Advertisement
Logo on Player Tee Gifts, and any Promotional Material
2 Team Entries & 2 Hole Sponsorships
Recognition as Player's Party Title Sponsor on Banner & Advertisement and any Promotional Material
1 Team Entry & 1 Hole Sponsorship
Recognition as Putting Contest Sponsor on Banner & Advertisement
1 Team & 1 Hole Sponsorship
Recognition as Sponsor on any Banner & Promotional Material
1 Team & 1 Hole Sponsorship
1 Hole Sponsorship with Company Name
$
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