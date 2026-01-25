The Trident Foundation

Hosted by

The Trident Foundation

About this event

16th Annual Tom Wall Golf Classic

2381 Sunkist Country Club Rd

Biloxi, MS 39532, USA

Team Fee - 8:00 AM Tee Time
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Player's Party Friday, June 19, 2026

4 Players with lunch & beverages provided.

Team Fee - 1:00 PM Tee Time
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Player's Party Friday, June 19, 2026

4 Players with lunch & beverages provided.

Tournament Title Sponsor
$5,000

Recognition as Title Sponsor on Banner & Advertisement

Logo on Player Tee Gifts, and any Promotional Material

2 Team Entries & 2 Hole Sponsorships

Player's Party Title Sponsor
$3,500

Recognition as Player's Party Title Sponsor on Banner & Advertisement and any Promotional Material

1 Team Entry & 1 Hole Sponsorship

Neptune Level Sponsor
$2,000

Recognition as Putting Contest Sponsor on Banner & Advertisement

1 Team & 1 Hole Sponsorship

Trident Level Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition as Sponsor on any Banner & Promotional Material

1 Team & 1 Hole Sponsorship

Triton Level Sponsor
$150

1 Hole Sponsorship with Company Name

Add a donation for The Trident Foundation

$

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