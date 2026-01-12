Wilcoxson FC

16th Annual Wilcoxson Fathers Club Golf Tournament

175 Shelton Rd

Monroe, CT 06468, USA

General Admission
$185

Enjoy 18 Holes of Scramble Golf, Cart rental, Breakfast, Lunch and Open Bar.

Early Bird Rate!!!!
$175
Available until Mar 31

Sign up today for only $175!

Enjoy 18 Holes of Scramble Golf, Cart Rental, Breakfast, Lunch and Open Bar - Plus entry into an exclusive Early Bird Raffle.



Team of 4
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 18 Holes of Scramble Golf, Cart Rental, Breakfast, Lunch and Open Bar - Plus entry into an exclusive Early Bird Raffle.

Tee Sponsor
$100

Company name/logo located on a tee box sign. Recognition on our social media.

Flag Sponsor
$150

Dedicated pin flag with company name/logo. Recognition on our social media.

Station Sponsor
$250

Company name/logo located on signs with premier placement around the course (Breakfast, Lunch, Contest locations, etc.). Recognition on our social media.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome

Dedicated hole with company name/logo on tee box sign and flag. Company name/logo on day of event materials. Recognition on our social media. Complimentary raffle tickets.

Add a donation for Wilcoxson FC

$

