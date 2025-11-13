16th LA Sephardic Film Festival Auction

Diamonds and sapphires sparkle on an evil eye pendant in 14K white gold.





Features:

Diamonds: .10 c.t. tw.; Color/Clarity: HI/I1

Blue sapphire: 0.28 c.t. tw.

14K white gold; black rhodium

Pendant: 0.8" x 0.75"

18"L chain

Lobster clasp closure

Almost all gemstones and black diamonds have been treated to enhance their beauty and require special care

Photo may have been enlarged and/or enhanced

All gemstone carat weights (tcw) are approximate; variance may be 0.05 carat.

White gold is surface-coated with rhodium to enhance metal color and shine; it may wear off over time requiring replating.

Imported