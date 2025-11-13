16th LA Sephardic Film Festival Auction

Starting bid
Diamonds and sapphires sparkle on an evil eye pendant in 14K white gold.
Features:
Diamonds: .10 c.t. tw.; Color/Clarity: HI/I1
Blue sapphire: 0.28 c.t. tw.
14K white gold; black rhodium
Pendant: 0.8" x 0.75"
18"L chain
Lobster clasp closure
Almost all gemstones and black diamonds have been treated to enhance their beauty and require special care
Photo may have been enlarged and/or enhanced
All gemstone carat weights (tcw) are approximate; variance may be 0.05 carat.
White gold is surface-coated with rhodium to enhance metal color and shine; it may wear off over time requiring replating.
Imported
Starting bid
CRYPTO.COM VIP BOX VALUED AT $7,000 - 12 TICKETS, 2 PARKING PASSES, 2025-2026 SEASON LAKERS OR KINGS GAME
Starting bid
SEPHARDIC HOUSE HOTEL VALUED AT $,2500 - JERUSALEM, 3 NIGHTS SHABBAT EXPERIENCE IN THE OLD CITY FOR TWO GUESTS, DAILY BREAKFAST, DINNER AND LUNCH ON SHABBAT
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!