16th LA Sephardic Film Festival Auction

Effy Diamond and Blue Sapphire Evil Eye Pendant Necklace item
Effy Diamond and Blue Sapphire Evil Eye Pendant Necklace
$500

Starting bid

Diamonds and sapphires sparkle on an evil eye pendant in 14K white gold.


Features:

Diamonds: .10 c.t. tw.; Color/Clarity: HI/I1

Blue sapphire: 0.28 c.t. tw.

14K white gold; black rhodium

Pendant: 0.8" x 0.75"

18"L chain

Lobster clasp closure

Almost all gemstones and black diamonds have been treated to enhance their beauty and require special care

Photo may have been enlarged and/or enhanced

All gemstone carat weights (tcw) are approximate; variance may be 0.05 carat.

White gold is surface-coated with rhodium to enhance metal color and shine; it may wear off over time requiring replating.

Imported

CRYPTO.COM BOX VALUED AT $7000- 12 TICKETS, 2 PARKING PASSES item
CRYPTO.COM BOX VALUED AT $7000- 12 TICKETS, 2 PARKING PASSES
$1,800

Starting bid

CRYPTO.COM VIP BOX VALUED AT $7,000 - 12 TICKETS, 2 PARKING PASSES, 2025-2026 SEASON LAKERS OR KINGS GAME

SEPHARDIC HOUSE HOTEL VALUED AT $2500 item
SEPHARDIC HOUSE HOTEL VALUED AT $2500
$1,800

Starting bid

SEPHARDIC HOUSE HOTEL VALUED AT $,2500 JERUSALEM, 3 NIGHTS SHABBAT EXPERIENCE IN THE OLD CITY FOR TWO GUESTS, DAILY BREAKFAST, DINNER AND LUNCH ON SHABBAT

TWO NIGHT STAY AT THE BEVERL HILLS 4 SEASONS HOTEL $1,400 item
TWO NIGHT STAY AT THE BEVERL HILLS 4 SEASONS HOTEL $1,400
$500

Starting bid

