17 August Independence Day United Event 2026

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About this event
INCLUDES RENTAL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS DURING THE EVENT:
- General Liability Insurance coverage under ICHF
-$50.00 refundable cleaning deposit, subject to compliance with the rules.
-Standard booth space is 10 feet by 10 feet, marked and numbered by ICHF.
-One 6-foot table and two folding chairs are included, unless otherwise designated by ICHF.
-Outdoor vendor may bring their own tent, subject to event rules and space limitations.
-Tent rental, if offered by ICHF, is available for an additional of $100, for a total of $450
INCLUDES RENTAL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS DURING THE EVENT:
- General Liability Insurance coverage under ICHF
-$50.00 refundable cleaning deposit, subject to compliance with the rules.
-Standard booth space is 10 feet by 10 feet, marked and numbered by ICHF.
-One 6-foot table and two folding chairs are included, unless otherwise designated by ICHF.
-Outdoor vendor may bring their own tent, subject to event rules and space limitations.
-Tent rental, if offered by ICHF, is available for an additional of $100, for a total of $400
Tent rental for additional $100
$
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