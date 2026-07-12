A vibrant poster advertises an Indonesian Independence Day celebration with a crowd and Indonesian flag in the foreground, and event details including activities and date in the background.
Indonesian Community Heritage Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Indonesian Community Heritage Foundation Inc

About this event

17 August Independence Day United Event 2026

5900 Brook Hollow Pkwy

Norcross, GA 30071, USA

Food Vendor Booth
$350

INCLUDES RENTAL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS DURING THE EVENT:
- General Liability Insurance coverage under ICHF

-$50.00 refundable cleaning deposit, subject to compliance with the rules.

-Standard booth space is 10 feet by 10 feet, marked and numbered by ICHF.

-One 6-foot table and two folding chairs are included, unless otherwise designated by ICHF.

-Outdoor vendor may bring their own tent, subject to event rules and space limitations.

-Tent rental, if offered by ICHF, is available for an additional of $100, for a total of $450

Craft or Service Vendor
$300

INCLUDES RENTAL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS DURING THE EVENT:
- General Liability Insurance coverage under ICHF

-$50.00 refundable cleaning deposit, subject to compliance with the rules.

-Standard booth space is 10 feet by 10 feet, marked and numbered by ICHF.

-One 6-foot table and two folding chairs are included, unless otherwise designated by ICHF.

-Outdoor vendor may bring their own tent, subject to event rules and space limitations.

-Tent rental, if offered by ICHF, is available for an additional of $100, for a total of $400

Tent Rental-10 x 10 feet
$100

Tent rental for additional $100

Add a donation for Indonesian Community Heritage Foundation Inc

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