17 August Independence Day United Event 2026

INCLUDES RENTAL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS DURING THE EVENT:

- General Liability Insurance coverage under ICHF

-$50.00 refundable cleaning deposit, subject to compliance with the rules.

-Standard booth space is 10 feet by 10 feet, marked and numbered by ICHF.

-One 6-foot table and two folding chairs are included, unless otherwise designated by ICHF.

-Outdoor vendor may bring their own tent, subject to event rules and space limitations.

-Tent rental, if offered by ICHF, is available for an additional of $100, for a total of $450