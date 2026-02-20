17 South Ave Celebration Weekend

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About this shop
Friday Reception, Saturday Football, Saturday Banquet, Sunday Brunch
Friday Reception, Saturday Football, Saturday Banquet, Sunday Brunch. For classes of 2022-2026 and their guests only.
Friday Reception, Saturday Football, Saturday Banquet, Sunday Brunch. For current undergrads and their guests only.
Shirt and Hat. Pictures shown are placeholders, actual items still in design.
Shirt and Hat. Items will be mailed after the celebration weekend.
Pictures shown are placeholders, actual items still in design.
Temporary Itemn for Testing Website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!