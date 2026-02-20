Alpha Theta Fraternity

Offered by

Alpha Theta Fraternity

About this shop

17 South Ave Celebration Weekend

Weekend Celebration Events (Alum)
$250

Friday Reception, Saturday Football, Saturday Banquet, Sunday Brunch

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Weekend Celebration Events (Young Alum - Classes of 2022-26)
$150

Friday Reception, Saturday Football, Saturday Banquet, Sunday Brunch. For classes of 2022-2026 and their guests only.

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Weekend Celebration Events (Undergrad)
$100

Friday Reception, Saturday Football, Saturday Banquet, Sunday Brunch. For current undergrads and their guests only.

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Souvenir Shirt and Hat - Pickup at Celebration Weekend item
Souvenir Shirt and Hat - Pickup at Celebration Weekend item
Souvenir Shirt and Hat - Pickup at Celebration Weekend
$55

Shirt and Hat. Pictures shown are placeholders, actual items still in design.

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Souvenir Shirt and Hat - Receive via Postal Mail item
Souvenir Shirt and Hat - Receive via Postal Mail item
Souvenir Shirt and Hat - Receive via Postal Mail
$75

Shirt and Hat. Items will be mailed after the celebration weekend.


Pictures shown are placeholders, actual items still in design.

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One Dollar Purchase for Testing item
One Dollar Purchase for Testing
$1

Temporary Itemn for Testing Website.

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