Rogers Renegades Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser - 8.21.24

$10 per player ($20/team). 20 team slots available (first come first on a team). Prize payout for 1st - 3rd with gift cards. If purchasing 2 or more player tickets, the next screen will let you indicate who you would like to be paired with.

$10 per player ($20/team). 20 team slots available (first come first on a team). Prize payout for 1st - 3rd with gift cards. If purchasing 2 or more player tickets, the next screen will let you indicate who you would like to be paired with.

More details...