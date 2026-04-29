A dark blue invitation for the Academy of Medicine Foundation Gala honoring William Barrett, MD, is displayed with event details in the foreground and a subtle patterned background.
Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati Foundation

Hosted by

Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati Foundation

About this event

Academy of Medicine Foundation Gala

Cooper Creek Event Center | 4040 Cooper Rd

Blue Ash, OH 45241, USA

Attendee (Academy Member)
$125
Attendee (Non-member)
$150
Table of 8 (Academy Member)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table of 8 (Non-member)
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Bronze Sponsor (2 Gala Tickets)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Supports the Academy Foundation's Mission to strengthen community health across Greater Cincinnati.

Includes Event & Program Recognition.

Silver Sponsor (4 Gala Tickets)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Helps sustain physician-led initiatives improving healthcare access and community wellbeing across our region.

Includes event & program recognition and reserved seating.

Gold Sponsor (6 Gala Tickets)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Supports the Academy Foundation's ongoing work in physician leadership, workforce development, and community health initiatives.

Includes Gala recognition, reserved seating and half-page program ad.

Leadership Sponsor (8 Gala Tickets)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Leadership-level partnership supporting physician-led initiatives that strengthen emergency response, expand access to care, and support future physicians across our region.

Includes prominent gala recognition, preferred seating, and recognition across event and campaign materials, including full-page program ad.

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Premier recognition throughout the gala and campaign materials, including the opportunity to introduce the 2026 Daniel Drake Humanitarian Award recipient. Includes preferred seating and prominent recognition across event materials.

Add a donation for Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati Foundation

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