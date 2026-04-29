Academy of Medicine Foundation Gala

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About this event
Blue Ash, OH 45241, USA
Supports the Academy Foundation's Mission to strengthen community health across Greater Cincinnati.
Includes Event & Program Recognition.
Helps sustain physician-led initiatives improving healthcare access and community wellbeing across our region.
Includes event & program recognition and reserved seating.
Supports the Academy Foundation's ongoing work in physician leadership, workforce development, and community health initiatives.
Includes Gala recognition, reserved seating and half-page program ad.
Leadership-level partnership supporting physician-led initiatives that strengthen emergency response, expand access to care, and support future physicians across our region.
Includes prominent gala recognition, preferred seating, and recognition across event and campaign materials, including full-page program ad.
Premier recognition throughout the gala and campaign materials, including the opportunity to introduce the 2026 Daniel Drake Humanitarian Award recipient. Includes preferred seating and prominent recognition across event materials.
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