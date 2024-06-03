Certificate for: -2 tickets for the West Grandstand for Sept 11 or Sept 12 -2 tickets (rows 10-30) for performance of Happy Canyon Sept 11 or Sept 12 And -2 tickets for free admission to the Pendleton Round up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Museum

Certificate for: -2 tickets for the West Grandstand for Sept 11 or Sept 12 -2 tickets (rows 10-30) for performance of Happy Canyon Sept 11 or Sept 12 And -2 tickets for free admission to the Pendleton Round up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Museum

More details...