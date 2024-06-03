*Mavericks league tickets (4 Front Row Lower Level box seats for 1 game Summer 2024). *Eugene Emerald tickets (also included, 2 Emeralds hats and a beanie)
*Mavericks league tickets (4 Front Row Lower Level box seats for 1 game Summer 2024). *Eugene Emerald tickets (also included, 2 Emeralds hats and a beanie)
Family Fun Bundle
$1
*Oaks Park (4 ride bracelet voucher)
*Enchanted Forest (4 Admission tickets)
*Defy 4 Buddy BOGO passes (buy one ticket, get one free)
*Oaks Park (4 ride bracelet voucher)
*Enchanted Forest (4 Admission tickets)
*Defy 4 Buddy BOGO passes (buy one ticket, get one free)
Oregon Coast Family Fun
$1
*Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Gift Certificate for 2 adults and 2 children
*Captain Kid Amusement Park $50 gift card
*Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Gift Certificate for 2 adults and 2 children
*Captain Kid Amusement Park $50 gift card
Wildlife Safari
$1
6 Admission Tickets for Wildlife Safari
6 Admission Tickets for Wildlife Safari
Oakshire Brewing
$1
$50 gift card to Oakshire Brewing in Eugene
$50 gift card to Oakshire Brewing in Eugene
Wine Tasting
$1
*Ankeny Vineyard Tasting Flight for 2
*Willamette Valley Vineyard (up to 8 person approximately 90 minute wine tasting and tour at the Salem Hills location)
*Ankeny Vineyard Tasting Flight for 2
*Willamette Valley Vineyard (up to 8 person approximately 90 minute wine tasting and tour at the Salem Hills location)
Pendleton Round Up
$1
Certificate for:
-2 tickets for the West Grandstand for Sept 11 or Sept 12
-2 tickets (rows 10-30) for performance of Happy Canyon Sept 11 or Sept 12
And
-2 tickets for free admission to the Pendleton Round up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Museum
Certificate for:
-2 tickets for the West Grandstand for Sept 11 or Sept 12
-2 tickets (rows 10-30) for performance of Happy Canyon Sept 11 or Sept 12
And
-2 tickets for free admission to the Pendleton Round up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Museum
Jerry’s Rogue Jet Boats
$1
$100 complimentary pass for Jerry’s Rogue Jet Boats
$100 complimentary pass for Jerry’s Rogue Jet Boats
Fishing Trip
$1
1 5 hour fishing trip at Newport Tradewinds
1 5 hour fishing trip at Newport Tradewinds
Wanderlust Tours
$1
1/2 day tour for 1 ($110 value)
1/2 day tour for 1 ($110 value)
Big 5 gift cards
$1
2 $25 Big 5 gift cards
2 $25 Big 5 gift cards
Add a donation for Mid valley Mustangs Youth Baseball
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!