May 2024 Second Saturday Series:Teacher Expertise in Selecting Texts for Early Readers







Selecting texts for early readers has become a hot topic, with some states legislating instructional text choice. Teachers should understand the research that guides text selection. For example, what defines a decodable book vs. a leveled book? Are all patterned texts bad for readers? We will explore what the research tells us and dive into how to select the best texts for scaffolding our students’ needs in early reading. We'll look at various types of early books, review selection criteria, and honor teachers as professional decision-makers.





Presenter Information

Susan Vincent has worked in the field of early literacy for over 30 years in a variety of roles. She has been a first-grade teacher, a reading specialist, a literacy coach, and an instructor in teacher education. She has a wide range of training and experience, from Orton-Gillingham to Reading Recovery. Susan is currently a faculty member at her alma mater, Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.