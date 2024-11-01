She is Social I January Event 2025

Share the experience! Purchase a ticket on behalf of someone else and bless them with the opportunity to join us. This option allows you to sponsor a guest who may not otherwise be able to attend, spreading impact and connection. This ticket option can also be used for first time guests.
Share the experience! Purchase a ticket on behalf of someone else and bless them with the opportunity to join us. This option allows you to sponsor a guest who may not otherwise be able to attend, spreading impact and connection. This ticket option can also be used for first time guests.
Add a donation for She is Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!