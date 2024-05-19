Logo
November 3rd UpDog Games Registration

10271 Gordon Ave, Gordonsville, VA 22942, USA

*Zeffy offers ticketing to non-profits for free but auto-fills a "tip" line to support their platform at check-out. You can change that to zero before completing payment. 


Join us for a day of fun and UpDog games at Patch Brewing in Gordonsville, VA on Sunday, May 19th, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm!


🕘 Check-in begins at 8:15 am, followed by the Player's Meeting at 9:00 am.

🐶 Here are the events you can look forward to:

  • Throw and Go
  • Time Warp
  • 4 Way Play
  • Frizgility (Dog must be over 12 months to play)
  • FunKey

🎟️ Pre-registration is now closed. Same-day registration will still be available starting at 0800 on Sunday May 19, 2024.


📝 Please note: All dogs must be current on DHPP and Rabies vaccinations, and documentation must be submitted in advance.

