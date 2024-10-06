Eastern Lake Erie Charter Boat Association Memberships
Captain Membership
$90
Renews yearly on: December 31
Active membership in this organization shall be limited to those persons who are duly licensed to operate a charter boat for hire on The Great Lakes or Inland Waters of the United States of America. Captain must hold a valid USCG License and have adequate liability insurance. Vessels must meet and pass the requirements of uninspected Charter boats for USCG CME decal; and must be in compliance with the applicable Code of Federal Regulations administered by the USCG Marine Safety Office. You may run for or hold office in ELECBA and get two votes for all purposes. You will be listed in the Captains Directory on the ELECBA website. As an active member you may attend any general membership meetings and events as well as and bring forth or present issues. You may also chair or serve on committees. Active members agree to participate in the ELECBA drug test consortium.
Mate Membership
$45
Renews yearly on: December 31
Active membership in this organization shall be limited to those persons who work on a charter boat for hire on The Great Lakes or Inland Waters of the United States of America. You must be sponsored by an active Captain. You must comply with all USCG requirements for your position on a vessel for hire. You may attend general membership meetings and events as well as bring forth or present issues. As an active member you have voting rights, as one vote, and can be elected to the board of directors. Active members agree to participate in the ELECBA drug test consortium.
Associate Membership
$25
Renews yearly on: December 31
Individuals, who by the nature of their activities, compliment the membership and the intended purpose of ELECBA. You may attend general membership meetings and events as well as bring forth or present issues. You may not cast a vote.
Business Membership
$100
Renews yearly on: December 31
Business membership are required for entities that employ 2 or more captains and/or more than 3 mates. Included in the dues are memberships for up to 2 captains and up to 3 mates and an administrative fee. Additional captains can be added at $90 each and additional mates for $45 each. Once a membership application is accepted for an employee, they remain in one of the slots for the remainder of the calendar year. Individual Captain/Mate applications are required to be submitted in addition to this application. Pre-employment testing (if required) is $50 per employee. Pre-employment testing fees are non-refundable.
Pre-Employment Drug Screening
$50
No expiration
