Eastern Lake Erie Charter Boat Association Memberships

Active membership in this organization shall be limited to those persons who are duly licensed to operate a charter boat for hire on The Great Lakes or Inland Waters of the United States of America. Captain must hold a valid USCG License and have adequate liability insurance. Vessels must meet and pass the requirements of uninspected Charter boats for USCG CME decal; and must be in compliance with the applicable Code of Federal Regulations administered by the USCG Marine Safety Office. You may run for or hold office in ELECBA and get two votes for all purposes. You will be listed in the Captains Directory on the ELECBA website. As an active member you may attend any general membership meetings and events as well as and bring forth or present issues. You may also chair or serve on committees. Active members agree to participate in the ELECBA drug test consortium.

Active membership in this organization shall be limited to those persons who are duly licensed to operate a charter boat for hire on The Great Lakes or Inland Waters of the United States of America. Captain must hold a valid USCG License and have adequate liability insurance. Vessels must meet and pass the requirements of uninspected Charter boats for USCG CME decal; and must be in compliance with the applicable Code of Federal Regulations administered by the USCG Marine Safety Office. You may run for or hold office in ELECBA and get two votes for all purposes. You will be listed in the Captains Directory on the ELECBA website. As an active member you may attend any general membership meetings and events as well as and bring forth or present issues. You may also chair or serve on committees. Active members agree to participate in the ELECBA drug test consortium.

More details...