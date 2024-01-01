We Go High Community Celebration and Fundraiser

Join our black-elected representatives, Black women, and Black Faith in Minnesota leaders for a Celebration of Community and Fundraiser for this year's critical election.





Food provided by Smokin' Hotdish!!





The donated funds will go to the Faith in Minnesota Action PAC. They will be used to elect a Democratic House majority committed to supporting our agenda.





We Go High is a Black Woman's independent political leadership organization. Our primary focus is building Black Women political leaders to address the harms of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, and the legislative and governmental structures that created and continue to create injuries. WGH is partnered with Faith in Minnesota to increase our impact and reach, whose goal is building a multiracial democracy and a caring economy.



