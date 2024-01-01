May Leaders Lunch: Increasing Employee Engagement with Jessica Langenberg

Thursday, May 9 | 11:30 - 12:30 | Good News Church



After more than 15 years in talent and organizational development roles, Jessica Langenberg lives her passion helping companies (and their people) reflect on where they are, identify where they want to go, and guiding them along the journey. She's an expert in practical employee engagement strategies such as coaching, training, and team building, and she puts her talents to work daily in her role as VP of Organizational Development & Learning for Farm Credit Services of America.





Omaha Leaders is a group of business and faith leaders committed to growing, serving, and championing leadership in our city. To find out more, visit omahaleaders.com.