Private classes

Private Class 1 hour item
Private Class 1 hour
$70

Private Class 1 hour In person at the Alliance or online.

Private Class 1 hour - in person at home item
Private Class 1 hour - in person at home
$85

Private Class 1 hour In person at your home.
includes the fee to reimburse the trip to the teacher. Please confirm availability of a teacher before purchase, as not all San Diego areas are covered.

Private Classes Package of 5 hours item
Private Classes Package of 5 hours
$320

Private Classes Package of 5 hours in person at the Alliance or online.

Private Classes Package of 5 hours - in person at home item
Private Classes Package of 5 hours - in person at home
$395

Private Classes Package of 5 hours in person at your home.
includes the fees to reimburse the trips to the teacher. Please confirm availability of a teacher before purchase, as not all San Diego areas are covered.

Private Class 45 min item
Private Class 45 min
$55

Private Class 45 min in person at the Alliance or online. This format is recommended for younger students.

25 private classes item
25 private classes
$1,600

Package of 25 private classes of 1 hour (reduced cost of $64/h) at the Alliance Francaise or online
A 1-year student membership is offered.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!