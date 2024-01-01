Raffle Brie

We are running this raffle for a cat named Brie who needs an operation that cost $4000. Brie was born without anal anatomy. Most kittens die right away if no surgical intervention. Brie is 5 months old. She was dumped in the Park, probably for diarrhea, to live alone and sick. We found her and had her fixed and got shots and thought the diarrhea was worms. After her first round of Pyrantel nothing got better so it was time for a deeper dive. What we found was Atresia ani. We have a surgeon, we have a matching donation, what we need is $4000 to give this kitten her first opportunity to live normally and with all our love. Please consider donating to Brie! She's a miracle in so many ways. Please donate and receive a FREE raffle ticket! Raffle tickets are only $5 with a chance to win $100 and help this awesome and beautiful cat live a long life. This raffle will be a 50/50 raffle the winner receive 50% of all donations and 50% to help save Brie please donate $5 and receive a free raffle ticket.